The Bleeding Edge: 12/11/2023

December continues to be a busy month as we move into its second full week. Once again, there will be three venues whose activities have already been reported, two of which had also been noted this way last week:
- Z Space will host a second round of four performances of Schick Machine, reviving its first performance on September 23, 2016.
- The Lab will host two different performances taking place on Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, respectively.
- The Center for New Music will present its OPUS 2 program on Friday, December 16.
That leaves four events not previously reported, two of which will be given two performances. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, December 14, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., San Francisco Museum of Modern Art: Work on Felt is an ongoing series of sculptural works created by artist Naama Tsabar in collaboration with local musicians Dylan Edrich and Jenna Flohr. While felt in instruments usually serves as a silencer, Work on Felt explores the sonic possibilities of the material as a resonating chamber. Each creation is identified as a “Variation;” and “Variation 2” and “Variation 11” will be presented at this performance. There will be no charge for attending this performance, but tickets will be required for entering the museum.
Thursday, December 14, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: As usual, this will be a three-hour show consisting of four sets. The first set will be taken by ++(…)!, which is the trio of wind and computer musician Matt Ingalls (++), cellist Jake Rodriguez ((…)), and percussionist Moe Staiano (!). The second set will be taken by Felidae, the improvising duo of electronic musicians Fanciulla Gentile and Sharmi Basu. In the third set Sung Kim will not only improvise but also perform on his own invented instruments. Finally, Masmine is the duo of Mary Graham and Jasmine Zhang exploring the sonorities of difference tones on bowed instruments.
As readers probably know by now, the Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16, 8 p.m., Audium: Ven Voisey will use the Audium space for a full-evening performance of Swells, a site-specific composition that explores relationships among sounds that inhabit, infiltrate, and swell. For those that have not yet visited the venue, Audium is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. City Box Office has created a single Web page for purchasing tickets to both performances. General admission (including the option for wheelchair accessibility) will be $25 with a $20 rate for students. A limited number of pay-what-you-can tickets will also be available.
Saturday, December 16, 4 p.m., The New Farm SF: Clarinetist Beth Custer, guitarist David James, and sound designer Thomas Dimuzio will perform a live improvised score for the Mattress films of Jakub Kalousek. This will be an outdoor performance taking place at The New Farm. The venue is located in the Bayview at 10 Cargo Way. In all likelihood, there will be no charge for admission.
