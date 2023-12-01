Friction 4tet Announces Two December Programs

Friction Quartet members Kevin Rogers, Doug Machiz, Otis Harriel, and Mitso Floor (from their Groupmuse Web page)
Following up on their innovative contribution to Other Minds (OM), the Friction Quartet has prepared two programs to wrap up the final month of the year. Readers probably know by now that the members of this quartet are violinists Otis Harriel and Kevin Rogers, violist Mitso Floor, and Doug Machiz on cello. Having “done their time” in the Civic Center, Friction will venture into more remote (but still accessible) venues. Both of the events will take place within one week from today. Specifics are as follows:
Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m., Minnesota Street Project: This performance will be held in conjunction with the inaugural exhibition of ROUNDCOLLAB entitled “Embrace.” The venue is located in Dogpatch at 1275 Minnesota Street. The program will feature a commissioned piece by Michi Wiancko, along with music by Ottorino Respighi. This event is being organized by Groupmuse, so those wishing to attend should make arrangements through the Groupmuse Web page that has been created. Through that Web page, one may reserve a spot for $5. Those showing up without a reservation will be admitted for a fee of at least $20.
Thursday, December 7, 7:30 p.m., Uzay Gallery: This program will be curated by Floor. He will give a world premiere performance of his arrangements of early music by composers such as Pérotin, one of the pioneers of what is now called Notre Dame polyphony, Philippe de Vitry (who was a poet and a bishop as well as a composer), and Renaissance composer Tielman Susato. The program will also include works by contemporary composers Trey Spruance and Arvo Pärt, along with the rarely performed “Quartetto Dorico” by Respighi. Friction has created its own Web page for selling tickets, which will be available for streaming as well as attention the gallery. General admission will be $40 with special rates for students, children under the age of twelve, and those planning for the livestream. The gallery is located in the Mission at 199 Capp Street, on the northeast corner of 17th Street.
