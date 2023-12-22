GCMP to Live-Stream Theodorakis Tribute

Mikis Theodorakis on the “virtual poster” of the event being described (from a GCMP Web page)
According to my records I have not previewed a recital by the Greek Chamber Music Project (GCMP) since this past May. Since that time the ensemble, under Director Ellie Falaris Ganelin, has been preparing an “epic tribute” to one of Greece’s best-known composers, Mikis Theodorakis. That program, entitled Music of Resistance, had originally been planned for a performance at St. Mary Magdalen church in Berkeley this past November; but it was rescheduled for Sunday, January 28, at the same venue. However, those on this side of the Bay will be able to attend the performance through a live-stream. The title of the program is particularly apposite, since Theodorakis was a symbol of resistance throughout his life.
The program will feature original arrangements of two Theodorakis compositions. The first of these will be “The Ballad of Mauthausen,” considered one of the major musical accounts of the Holocaust. The other will be selections from Canto General, a folk oratorio set to the poetry of Pablo Neruda. The program will also premiere “Chariot of Dragons,” composed by Costas Dafnis and based on themes of resistance and poetry by Terry Taplin. Dafnis will lead the Berkeley Community Chamber Singers with mezzo Melinda Martinez Becker as guest soloist. Instrumental accompaniment will be provided by Ganelin on flute, guitarist Mike Smith, Byron Hogan on cello, pianist Mary-Victoria Voutsas, and percussionist Sage Baggott.
The performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 28. GCMP has created a Web page for the purchase of tickets for $10 or more to view the live-stream of the performance. That Web page also includes a window for viewing the performance once the purchase has been finalized. That window includes the usual YouTube hyperlink for full-screen viewing.
