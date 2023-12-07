Omni Will Upload Remainder of Redžić Video

Guitarist Sanel Redžić (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
Following up on the YouTube video of the first half of a solo guitar recital prepared by Sanel Redžić, the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts has announced that the second half will be available for viewing this coming Sunday. Like the first half, the second will take place in the Kaufmannskirche (merchant’s church), located in the city of Erfurt in Thuringia, Germany. Once again, the program will include music by Johann Sebastian Bach. However, rather than “complete” the performance of the two movements from BWV 1001 solo violin sonata in G minor, performed during the first half of his recital, Redžić will play two movements from the BWV 1004 solo violin partita in D minor. The second of those movements will be the well-known (if not notorious) “Ciaconna” (chaconne), which is likely to be as much of a challenge for the guitar as it has been for just about every violinist dating back to the middle of eighteenth century (if not more so)! That movement will be preceded by the “Sarabande,” which is the third of the five partita movements. To complement Bach, the program will begin with the “Pièce en forme de Passacaille,” which was composed by Alexandre Tansman for solo guitar. In other words, this will be a call-and-response program in which the response will precede the call!
Like the first installment, this new video will be streamed through the Omni Foundation’s YouTube channel, beginning at 10 a.m. this coming Sunday, December 10. It was recorded in Erfurt in Germany, and the YouTube Web page for viewing has already been created. There is no charge for admission, which means that these performances are made possible only by the viewers’ donations. A Web page has been created for processing contributions, and any visits made prior to the streaming itself will be most welcome.
