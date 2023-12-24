Saraste to Replace Blomstedt’s Annual SFS Visit

Conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste, who will replace Herbert Blomstedt in Davies Symphony Hall at the beginning of February (photograph courtesy of SFS)
Many readers will probably know by now that, a little over a week ago, San Francisco Symphony (SFS) Conductor Herbert Blomstedt, now 96 years old, sustained a fall that required hospital treatment. His doctors advised him to cancel all of his concert engagements until further notice. I have done my best to follow all of his visits to Davies Symphony Hall since my move to the Bay Area in 1995. While his performances have been consistently stimulating, the impact of age was clear this past February, when Assistant Concertmaster Wyatt Underhill had to escort him on and off stage.
The program that Blomstedt had prepared for next month amounted to a “Late First Viennese School” pairing of symphonies in reverse chronological order. Thus, the second half of the program will present the earlier composition, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 92 (seventh) symphony in A major, completed in 1812. The first half will be devoted to Franz Schubert’s D. 589 (sixth) symphony, often known as the “Little C major.” (The “Great C major” is Schubert’s final symphony, his D. 944.) D. 589 was completed in 1818; but it was not performed until 1828 (after Beethoven’s death). Jukka-Pekka Saraste will step in for Blomstedt, leading SFS in the program than Blomstedt had planned.
This program will be given three performances, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 2. and Saturday, February 3, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 4. Ticket prices range from $25 to $225 and may be purchased through a single Web page or by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000. The entrance to Davies is on the south side of MTT Way (Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street). The Box Office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Box Office is also open only for tickets to the performances two hours before each concert begins.
