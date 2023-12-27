The Bleeding Edge: 12/27/2023

As readers probably know by now, not very much is happening out on the Bleeding Edge during the “twelve days of Christmas.” However, there will be two events of note before the end of the year, one of which is at a “usual suspects” venue. The other has a duration of about four and one-half hours and will probably be more engaging than waiting on a long line to exchange an unwanted gift. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, December 28, 12:28 p.m., Artists’ Television Access: The offering of extended length also has an extended title: Almost Public/Semi-Exposed 8. Composers rae diamond and Suki O’Kane call this “a durational work.” The performance will involve a set of metronomes whose pulses will be controlled over the time spanned by the composition, which will be about four and one-half hours. The result will be an ongoing evolution of shifting rhythmic patterns. Artists’ Television Access is located in the Mission at 992 Valencia Street. As of this writing, no information has been provided about any fee for admission. My guess is that listeners will be free to come and go as they please over the course of the full duration.
Saturday, December 30, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The more familiar venue of the week will be Bird & Beckett. The shop will host an evening of two sets of Latin jazz performed by the Cuarteto de Luna Nueva. This quartet is led by Gaea Schell on flute with Carlos Caro on conga drums, Saúl Sierra on bass, and Dan Neville on vibraphone.
For those that do not already know, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. (A full account of the Muni lines can be found on the event page for this performance.) The price of admission is $20 in cash (or Venmo) for the cover charge. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. While Bird & Beckett regularly live streams performances on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., no explicit information has been provided concerning the streaming of this particular event.
