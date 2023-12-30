Silkroad Musicians to Visit Noe Music

Silkroad musicians Haruka Fujii, Karen Ouzounian, and Kinan Azmeh with their respective instruments (photograph courtesy of Noe Music)
Noe Music will begin the new year with a performance by three of the members of the Silkroad Ensemble. The players will be Kinan Azmeh on clarinet, Haruka Fujii on percussion, and Karen Ouzounian on cello. Program specifics have not yet been announced. However, the event has been described as a musical conversation through the exchange of melody, rhythm, and stories drawing upon the musicians’ three cultural backgrounds: Syria, Japan, and Armenia. The resulting repertoire will range from folk, improvisation, and original compositions to the contemporary classical genre.
As usual, the performance will take place at 4 p.m. on a Sunday, January 14. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. The reserved seats in the first few rows have already be sold out. However, open seating tickets may be purchased through a Web page with prices of $45 for general admission and $15 for students.
