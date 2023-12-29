Second Round of SFCMP Emerging Composers

Some readers may recall that the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) began this season with the first of three “supplementary” concerts, presented in conjunction with the ARTZenter Institute's Emerging Composer Grant Program. Yesterday, SFCMP announced (for the second time) that the second concert will take place one week from today. While the first concert showcased three composers, the second will feature twice as many.
Those six composers will be (in alphabetical order) Yeoul Choi, Eda Er, Craig Peaslee, Sepehr Pirasteh, Cole Reyes, and Ben Rieke. Their residence will begin this coming Wednesday, January 3. It will involve three days of rehearsals and workshops. The final day will conclude with a performance before an audience in Herbst Theatre of the six resulting compositions. Each composer will provide remarks about the work, and members of the audience will have the opportunity to engage in dialogue.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 5. Most readers probably know by now that the entrance to Herbst is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building, which is located at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. There will be no charge for admission, and the event will be open to all.
No comments:
Post a Comment