OFS Gets the Jump on Holiday Celebration

Last night at the Little Boxes Theater in Dogpatch, One Found Sound (OFS) revived its Holiday Spectacular with an evening of “Drinks, drag, and Mariah” hosted by Jessie Barrett. Music was provided by one-to-a-part winds and brass, a very modest string section, and a generous serving of percussion with an electric guitar thrown in for good measure. Drag performances were by Nicki J and Obsidenne Obsurd, making for a raucous occasion for both ears and eyes.
The music was seasonal but not strictly holiday oriented. The first half of the program served up a series of warped versions of popular standards. The high point had to be Barrett’s solo version of Frank Loesser’s “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” (I was reminded of one of my favorite Anna Russell lines: “My quartet singing isn’t what it used to be.” Barrett should have been thankful that he had to account for only two voices, rather than four!)
Things sobered up a bit in the second half. Barrett set aside his MC duties to deliver an engaging account of “Greensleeves” on cor anglais. The early music offerings continued with an instrumental version of Thomas Morley’s “Now Is the Month of Maying” and John Dowland’s song “Flow, my tears.” The program then vaulted into the twentieth century for one last seasonal offering, Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” By this time the audience could expect anything from Barrett. He was, of course, ready to offer an encore at the drop of a hat; and he wrapped up the evening with “I’m Always Drunk in San Francisco” by Carmen McRae.
For those of my generation, this was definitely a let-it-all-hang-out evening. However, it was also one last hurrah before OSF has to get back to its usual business. Its next concert will be on March 2, and the second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 55 (“Eroica”) symphony in E-flat major. Presenting this music without a conductor will probably be OSF’s most ambitious undertaking to date. In the wake of all the pokes and prods that Barrett delivered, the Beethoven plan definitely has my curiosity piqued!
