Sunset Music and Arts: February, 2024

Jazz (and klezmer) pianist Alon Nechushtan (from the Eventbrite Web page for this concert)
Readers may recall that Sunset Music and Arts will be presenting only one program in January of next year. As of this writing, it appears that this will also be the case in February. While the January program will mark the first time that Friction Quartet will perform at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, February will see the return of the Alon Nechushtan Jazz Quartet, whose Klezmer-Jazz Project performance on March 6, 2020 was the last Sunset offering before the imposition of lockdown conditions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (He would then bring a trio to the first post-pandemic performance on September 18, 2021.)
For those unfamiliar with Nechushtan, he leads his quartet from the piano. As of this writing, the other members of the quartet have not been finalized. My most recent information about his performances is a quartet appearance in Paris this past November 15. On that occasion he was joined by vocalist Sara Serpa, François Moutin on bass, and percussionist Louis Moutin. I have no way of knowing whether the two Moutins will follow Nechushtan back to the United States, but I suspect that Serpa will join him here in San Francisco.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 2, and will probably last for about 90 minutes. General admission will be $25 with a $20 rate for seniors and students. As many readers probably know by now, the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation is located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street; and those seeking further information are invited to call 415-564-2324. Tickets may be purchased in advance through an Eventbrite Web page.
