The Bleeding Edge: 12/4/2023

The second Bleeding Edge of the month is another relatively busy one. This time, however, a few of the events have already been previously reported:
- Outsound Presents will host both the first LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series of the month on Wednesday, December 6, followed by the SIMM Series concert on Sunday, December 10.
- The Lab will host performances on both Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9.
- The Center for New Music will host its monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event on Saturday, December 9.
Events not previously reported are as follows:
Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Keys Jazz Bistro: Amendola Vs. Blades is the duo of Scott Amendola on drums and Wil Blades on a Hammond B-3 organ. They will be joined by Otis McDonald, whose YouTube home page describes him as “Funk Survivor of the 23rd century, Beats, Tape, and Thumbs.” As seen above, the trio will play two sets each on two successive nights. Keys Jazz Bistro is located in North Beach at 498 Broadway.
Friday, December 8, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery: This will be a departure (more significant than the one last week) from the usual, beginning with a different curator, Michelle Moeller. She will alternate between piano and electronics, performing with the COBWORK ensemble, whose members are Matt Robidoux playing corn synth (kinetically operated randomness network — k.o.r.n.), Cody Putman on bassoon, Flora Espinoza on oboe, alto saxophonists Rent Romus and Kersti Abrams, flautists Michelle Lee and Mitch Stahlmann, Matt Norman on drums, Ani Ivry-Block on accordion, Ivy Woods on double bass, and Edan Mor on trumpet. As usual, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, December 8, 7:30 p.m., Red Poppy Art House: Clarinetist Beth Custer will lead a trio. The other members will be cellist Jessica Ivry and guitarist and singer David James. Their repertoire will include some “seasonal treats.” Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite Web page. Admission will be $25 and $30 with a $20 Early Bird rate for students and seniors. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and all purchases at the door will be $30. The Poppy is located at 2698 Folsom Street, which is on the northwest corner of 23rd Street.
Saturday, December 9, noon, Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA): Suki O’Kane will present a program entitled Spectral Evidence: Live, Expanded Cinema. The performance involves “bass drum cinema,” “Jurassic electronics,” and hand-held projections. She will be performing with Andy Cowitt, Rae Diamond, paige starling sorvillo, Greta Snider, and Headboggle. There will also be a preceding set of multi-projector and multi-media performances by Zack Parrinella and Zekarias Musele Thompson. The performance will take place in the YBCA screening room, and it is expected to last about two hours. Admission will be $9. YBCA is located at 701 Mission Street between Third Street and Fourth Street.
Saturday, December 9, 7:30 p.m., Stow Lake Boathouse: This will be the latest installment in a series of outdoor performances in Golden Gate Park. Vocalist Lorin Benedict will perform with Kai Lyons on guitar, drummer Howard Wiley, and Eric Markowitz on bass. The Boathouse is located at 50 Stow Lake Drive East, and there is no mention of any tickets being required.
