Catching Up with a Delayed Frazier Release

Cover of the album being discussed
Every now and then, the digital world can be more than a little sluggish in keeping up with the physical. This was the case earlier this year, when I was sent an advance (physical) copy of an album of performances by Eric Frazier, who is both a vocalist and a percussionist with a particular preference for conga drums. The album had a rather extended title: That Place, Featuring “Return of the Panther Woman!” It now has an Amazon Web page for MP3 downloads. That Web page bears the date of March 29, 2024; but I know from experience that, on that particular date, this album had no search hits from either Amazon or any other Web site supporting listening or purchase.
The good news is that the relative quietude of summer gives me a chance to check up on whether any of these delayed releases are now available. (The most recent of these, from the Temple University Studio Orchestra, still seems to be in limbo.) The not-so-good news is that Frazier’s album has turned out to be much ado about not very much. His vocal work is more like recitation than singing. One might think of it as taking a coy approach to rap, but it comes across as lame.
Fortunately, a few of the tracks, such as “Mucho Caliente” and “Mi Corazon,” cast Frazier in a far more positive light. Those tracks also feature some thoroughly engaging improvisations from pianist Benito Gonzales. Had Frazier devoted more time to such instrumental salsa tropes and less to his vocal ventures, this could have made for engaging listening; but, as things stand, this release offers little to sustain the attention of the serious listener.
