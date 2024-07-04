Outsound Presents: August, 2024

Because the annual Outsound New Music Summit will be taking place at the Finnish Hall in Berkeley at the end of this month, yesterday’s LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series event was the only San Francisco performance until next month. Fortunately, August will see a return to the usual plan of three performances in our city. As usual, two of them will be LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series events on Wednesday evenings; and between them will be the monthly SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program on a Sunday evening. As regular readers probably know by now, LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, just off the corner of Sixth Street and across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20. The SIMM Series concerts take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission is again on a sliding scale, this time between $10 and $25. Program specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, August 7, 8 p.m.: Once again, the first LSG concert will be a two-set evening. The first set will be devoted to the interplay of voice and electronics, performed by Sarah Grace Graves, Eli Berman, and Eda Er. This will be followed by a solo set by trumpeter Ari Micich, which will be performing in front of projections.
Sunday, August 18, 7:30 p.m.: The SIMM Series program will be a two-hour evening with Beep Beep Liam. This is the performing name of Liam Rea Donaldson. He writes his own lyrics and accompanies himself on guitar. His album BE/ep (an EP in case you did not guess) was released on a Bandcamp Web page in December of 2020.
Tarantula Princess' electronic gear (from her Faceboook Photos Web page)
Wednesday, August 21, 8 p.m.: Not much information is available about the second LSG concert. Tarantula Princess has her own Facebook site, which includes photographs of her performing “Holographic T.V. Static.” She apparently performs as AxUnderground, and her last appearance in San Francisco took place about a month ago at Edinburgh Castle.
