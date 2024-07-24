Dan Blake to Return to Chez Hanny

Saxophonist Dan Blake performing with Dmitry Ishenko on bass and drummer Jeff Williams (from a YouTube video of a 2019 performance for the Mount Kisco Arts Council)
A little less than a year ago, Chez Hanny hosted a jazz trio performance by Dan Blake and The Digging. The Digging was an album by Blake, which had been released in May of 2016. He led a trio whose other members were Dmitry Ishenko on bass and percussionist Eric Harland. Four wind players (Brian Landrus, Josh Sinton, Sam Sadigursky, and Mariano Gil) contributed to two of the album tracks.
When Blake visited Chez Hanny last year, his trio members had shifted to Justin Purtill on bass and drummer Jason Lewis. There will be another shift in personnel when he returns to Chez Hanny at the end of this month. Fred Randolph will be playing bass, and he will be joined by drummer Tim Bulkley. The Bandcamp Web page for the album provided useful background for the nature of the title and its impact on how the trio made its music. That background was cited last year; but, for those encountering Blake’s work for the first time, it bears repeating:
On his new recording The Digging, Blake looks at his music from a different angle, accepting the test of leading and composing for a chordless sax trio, thus stripping away harmonic layers that he has leaned on in earlier projects. The new formula allows Blake to find his voice through the freeing potential of exploring the compositions in such an open and interactive setting. The title of The Digging refers to not only to the jazz nomenclature of liking something but the actual work of searching and getting beneath the surface, in this case to create a sound that is personal and believable.
As seems to be the usual case, the performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 28. Admission will be $25, and both cash and checks will be accepted. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. However, if room is available, walk-ins will be accepted. Masks are optional, but attendees should be vaccinated. Vaccination will be based on the honor system. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
