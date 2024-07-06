SFPL to Host Free LCCE Concert

The LCCE musicians that will perform at SFPL: Allegra Chapman (piano), Stacey Pelinka (flute), Leighton Fong (cello), and Anna Presler (violin) (photographs by Miles Caliboso and Bonnie Rae Mills, from the SFPL event page for the concert being discussed)
At the end of this month, the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL) will host a performance by members of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) as part of their Workshops & Education program. The Main branch of the Library, which is located in the Civic Center, a short walk from City Hall, will present a concert entitled Deep Ecology and Deep Listening. Each of the four selections on the program will involve the exploration of innovative sonorities, conceived to reflect different aspects of the natural world.
The program will begin with “Tree/Peace,” which Pauline Oliveros composed for violin, cello, and piano, making it one of her most conventional approaches to instrumentation. This will be followed by the solo piano composition “Ice Calf” by Monica Chew, who is currently based in Oakland. While Oliveros was one of the most adventurous composers of the last century, “Ice Calf” was given its first performance on June 26, 2021. The program will then lapse back into the twentieth century with a solo violin performance of “Nocturne,’ composed by Kaija Saariaho in 1994. The final work on the program will be “Ainava ar putniem” (landscape with birds), written for solo flute by Latvian composer Pēteris Vasks (who happens to be my senior by only about three months).
SFPL has created a Web page for this event. It will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. The entire program will be performed without intermission and is expected to last for 45 minutes. SFPL does not charge for admission to any of its facilities or events (of course).
