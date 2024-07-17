Omni to Live-Stream John Williams Tribute

Poster for the competition that will precede the Guitar Festival competition (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
Next week the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will live-stream a concert that will be performed as part of the José Tomás Villa de Petrer International Guitar Festival. That concert will take place after the conclusion of a competition, which is the primary event of the Festival; and it has been planned as a tribute to guitarist John Williams. The performers will include Alvaro Toscano, Cristina Galietto, Filip Mišković, Jack Hancher, the Uppsala Guitar Quartet, and the José Tomás Efímera Guitar Orchestra. This event will be streamed through the Omni Foundation YouTube channel. Because the concert is taking place in Europe, the start time here in California will be 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 25.
