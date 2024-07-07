Plans for Annual San Francisco Performances Gala

Jake Heggie and Nicholas Phan, who will present the concert for this year’s San Francisco Performances Gala (from the Web page for their recital)
Having made it past the Fourth of July one more time, it is probably not too soon to start making plans for the coming concert season. Last year, the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble was “first out of the gate,” with an announcement appearing on this site on July 1! This year, as of this writing, the earliest event will be the 45th Season Gala of San Francisco Performances (SFP). As usual, there will be a concert, which will be preceded by a cocktail reception and followed by a full dinner. This year’s concert will present a vocal recital by tenor Nicholas Phan, accompanied at the piano by Jake Heggie. Program specifics have not yet been finalized.
As in the past, all gala festivities will take place in the War Memorial Veterans Building, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The date will be Friday, October 4. The cocktail reception will take place in the Green Room at 6 p.m. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. in Herbst Theatre. As of this writing, SFP has created a Web page for those wishing to attend only the recital. All tickets are being sold for $50. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545. The price for gala tickets begins at $500. Those interested in further information about attending are invited to call 415-677-0326.
