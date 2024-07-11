Center for New Music: July 2024

This will be a quiet month at the Center for New Music (C4NM). There will be the usual monthly pancake event. Other than that, however, there will be only one offering that constitutes a full-evening concert. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the two dates will be hyperlinked to an Eventbrite event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Wednesday, July 17, 8 p.m.: The one concert of the month will be an evening of different approaches to ambient music and analog synthesis. The overall title of the group of performers will be Complacency. The program will consist of four solo sets, each presented by a different musician. Those performers will be as follows (not necessarily in this order):
- Tom Djill describes his work as making “music-adjacent soundworlds out of chaotic circuits.” During his time at the Mills College Contemporary Music Center, he developed his own “language” for playing trumpet. This involved microtonality, but it also incorporated electronic interfaces. HIs current preference is for analog, rather than digital, technology.
- Daniel James Burke is equally at home with guitars, keyboards, and synthesizers. His influences are diverse. They include Steve Reich and Philip Glass on this side of the pond, along with varieties of jazz, rock, and punk, as well as Brian Eno and AMM across the Atlantic.
- Thomas Dimuzio will play a portable Buchla synthesizer enhanced by a Chase Bliss pedal array.
- Doug Lynner gives regular synthesizer performances based on (as he puts it) “part fixed composition, part improvisation, part circuit immersion.” He is a graduate of the California Institute of the Arts. His influences included Morton Subotnick, Harold Budd, and James Tenney.
As usual, general admission will be $15, with the reduced $10 rate for students and C4NM members.
Poster for this month’s pancake event (from its Web page)
Saturday, July 20, noon: This will be the latest monthly installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S, which is returning to Saturdays. This offers the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. As usual, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. Music programming is scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m. Gourmet vegan pancakes will be served without any charge other than admission. The contributing performers and composers will be Guillermo Galindo, SoundOfError (visiting from Illinois), Critical Monkey, Foreskin Shashimi in Paradise, and Mas Coad.
