Kulikova’s Final Omni Video in Los Angeles

Some readers may have expected to see the usual Bleeding Edge article today. However, this is a relatively quiet week, meaning that the more adventurous events will not be kicking in until the weekend. On the other hand, this coming Wednesday will see the release of the last of the six videos produced by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Art in association with The Romero Sessions presenting solo performances by guitarist Irina Kulikova. Under those circumstances, I decided that specifics about that performance deserved priority!
Irina Kulikova playing “Ballad for Beautiful Elena” in Santa Monica in 2016 (screen shot from the YouTube video of her performance)
Her final selection will be “Ballad for Beautiful Elena,” composed by Russian guitarist Viktor Kozlov. As might be guessed, Kozlov dedicated this short (about three and one-half minutes) composition to his wife; and it was published in 1994. For those interested in a “sneak preview” there is already a YouTube video of Kulikova playing this composition in 2016. On that occasion she played a guitar made by Ignacio Fleta in 1967 at the Guitar Salon International showroom in Santa Monica. However, because this new video was filmed at The Guitar Shop in Los Angeles, she is playing the Guitarras Romero Espãna Model made by Pepe Romero Jr.
As usual, this video will be released on Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. The YouTube Web page has already been created. The video was again captured by Gary and Jenny San Angel. Since this particular guitar is at Romero’s store, it is worth noting that it is available for purchase; and a Web page has been created for those interested.
