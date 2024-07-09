Concerts at the Cadillac: Brian Byrnes Band

Last year’s performance by the Brian Byrnes Band at the Cadillac Hotel; all performers are the same except for saxophonist Jules Broussard (from a YouTube video)
As was the case last month, this month’s Concerts at the Cadillac program will be a quartet performance. This will be the return of the Brian Byrnes Band. Leader Brian Byrnes is a vocalist, one of the best harmonica players in the Bay Area, and (as if that were not enough) a guitarist. His quartet is distinguished by having a cellist (Joe Hébert) instead of a bass player. Byrnes will be joined on the “front line” by Rita Thies, whose plays both flute and saxophone. The pianist for this quartet is Lee Bloom.
This performance will begin at 1 p.m. this coming Friday, July 12. As always, the performance will be free, and everyone is welcome. The venue is the Cadillac Hotel, which has an official San Francisco Landmark. It is located in the Tenderloin at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street.
