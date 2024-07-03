Dave Scott Quartet to Begin July at Chez Hanny

Trumpeter Dave Scott leading a quintet (none of whose other members will be joining him this month) in a performance at Smalls Jazz Club in New York on June 15, 2023 (from the YouTube video of that gig)
Following up on a third concert at the end of last month, Chez Hanny performances will resume around the middle of the current month. The performers will be the members of the Dave Scott Quartet. Scott will lead on trumpet. He is no stranger to Chez Hanny, having led both a quartet and a quintet, respectively, on previous visits. The other members of the current quartet are, respectively, pianist Leonard Thomson, David Ambrosio on bass, and drummer Mark Ferber. Like Scott, all three of these musicians have made previous appearances at Chez Hanny.
As usual, the show will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about making a donation. $25 is the preferred amount; and checks will be accepted, as well as cash. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred and may be made by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com.
