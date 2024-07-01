The Bleeding Edge: 7/1/2024

Given that this is a holiday week, with the Fourth of July extending the usual three-day weekend by adding Thursday to the mix, Bleeding Edge activity is basically holding its own. As was the case last week, there will be a perfect balance of two previously reported events with two new ones. The former category is accounted for as follows (with the obligatory hyperlinks):
- The LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series event entitled All the Names, whose “names” have already been reported, will be the only Outsound Presents offering this month in Wednesday.
- Similarly, The Lab will complete its 2023–24 season with the three-set program on Friday that was announced at the very beginning of last month.
The two new events are as follows:
Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m., Madrone Art Bar: According to my records, this is my first account of a performance at this venue. It is located at 500 Divisadero Street, which is at the corner of Fell Street. It will host the UNITED BRASSWORKER’S FRONT, which was founded early in the beginning of this new century but has been in hibernation for many years. Founder Darren Johnston will lead this revival performance on trumpet, joined by the only other original member of the group, Henry Hung, who also plays trumpet. The other brass players will be trombonists Danny Lubin-Laden and Alan Williams, joined by Luke Kirley on tuba. Rhythm will be provided by Jordan Glenn on drums. Given the date of the performance, I would not be surprised if they drown out the sound of any fireworks.
Kanoko Nishi-Smith showing her unique approach to playing the koto (photograph from the BayImproviser Web page for this performance)
Friday, July 5, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: It looks like Other Dimensions in Sound, curated by reed player David Boyce, will again present a two-set evening. Boyce will give a duo performance with Kanoko Nishi-Smith, who was classically trained on piano but will probably bring her koto for this gig. Once again, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
