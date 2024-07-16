The Bleeding Edge: 7/16/2024

This will be another “balanced” week. This time there will be three previously reported events complemented by three new ones. On the other hand, the previously reported events involve only two venues as follows:
- The Brava Theater will host Inheritances, a solo piano recital by Adam Tendler.
- There will be two programs presented by the Center for New Music: the Ambient Musics and Analogue Synthesis presentation by Complacency on Wednesday evening and this month’s installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S beginning at noon on Saturday.
The three new events are as follows:
Tuesday, July 16 (today!), Make-Out Room, 7 p.m.: This will be the usual monthly Make-Out Room concert. The opening set will be a duo performance by drummer Tim Bulkley and pianist Dahveed Behroozi. The second set will begin at 7:45 p.m. with another duo performance, this time by pianist Kanoko Nishi-Smith and cellist Ben Davis. The final set, beginning at 8:30 p.m., with be taken by the Tri-Cornered Tent Show. As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Friday, July 19, Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 8:30 p.m.: This will celebrate the recording of John Coltrane’s Ascension, one of the major events in jazz history, if not in the overall history of music. Tenor saxophonist John Coltrane led his “classic” quartet, whose other members were pianist McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison on bass, and drummer Elvin Jones. However, this was a large-ensemble piece, which involved seven additional players: tenor saxophonists Archie Shepp and Pharoah Sanders, John Tchicai and Marion Brown on alto saxophone, trumpeters Freddie Hubbard and Dewey Johnson, and Art Davis on bass. The result was a little less than 40 minutes of free jazz at its wildest, with everyone getting a take for a highly personalized solo. This “revival” performance, however, will revert back to a quartet led by saxophonist Jon Raskin. He will be joined by Scott Foster on guitar, bassist Matt Montgomery, and Bulkley (again) on drums.
As regular readers probably know by now, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be the usual $20 cover charge, payable by Venmo or in cash. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Because this is a weekend performance, it will probably be live-streamed for viewing on either the shop’s Facebook page or its YouTube channel.
Sunday, July 21, Prelinger Library, 1:30 p.m.: Tom Blum has been giving occasional performances at this venue, and I am glad that I am finally receiving advance notice! He will be joined by Kattt Sammon Atchley, who will be playing hand and kettle gongs, as well as singing. She will be joined by greensatan (the performing name of Kenneth Atchley), who will be in charge of computer-driven electronics. Blum will contribute by improvising on the “instrullation” that he has embedded in the library stacks. Playing will continue through 4 p.m. The library is located on the second floor of 301 8th Street, and admission is by getting attention through a callbox with a “Library” button available.
