Thom Blum Will Provide Music at SFMOMA

Devon Turnbull (and audience) in his HiFi Listening Room (from the SFMOMA Web page for Art of Noise)
In addition to his performances at the Prelinger Library, the next of which, as was previously announced, will be taking place this Sunday afternoon, Thom Blum will be one of the many musicians to contribute to the current Art of Noise exhibition at the San Francisco Museum Of Modern Art (SFMOMA). That exhibition includes a “HiFi Listening Room,” which is being curated by Devon Turnbull, who specializes in building audio systems. The Listening Room will accommodate 50 people, who will be able to enjoy the acoustic qualities of Turnbull’s custom-built speakers.
SFMOMA has created a Web page for the full schedule of events taking place in the Listening Room. Blum’s performance will take place on Friday, August 2, beginning and 10 a.m. and running through 5 p.m. The title of the program will be Acousmatic and Tape Music. The content should be broad enough to account for seven hours of content. According to Blum’s own statement, selections will range “from Bach to Cream, from Cecil Taylor to Parmegiani, from Jimi Hendrix to Ligeti, from Zappa to Stockhausen, and many others in between.” His recordings will include both vinyl and CDs.
Admission will be by admission to SFMOMA, which is located at 151 Third Street, between Mission Street and Howard Street, just opposite Yerba Buena Gardens. The price for adults is $30 with a $25 rate for seniors aged 65 or older, and young adults between the ages of nineteen and 24 will be admitted for $23. There is no charge for those younger, nor will there be a fee for those who are already members.
