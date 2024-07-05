PBO to Audition Four Music Director Candidates

The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale (PBO) will use its 2024/25 season to search for its next Music Director. Four candidates have been invited to lead, respectively, four of the five concerts planned for the new season. The remaining concert will be led by Avi Avital, who will also perform as mandolinist. As in the past, all San Francisco performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Subscriptions are now on sale, and a Web page has been created, which provides separate hyperlinks for the available options. Subscription prices range from $84 to $469. The San Francisco dates are as follows:
Thursday, October 17, Dreams and Passions: The candidate will be Grete Pedersen. PBO Principal Clarinet Thomas Carroll will be the soloist in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 622 clarinet concerto in A major. The “dreams” of the title will be presented through Felix Mendelssohn’s overture for A Midsummer Night’s Dream. These selections will be framed by “extremes” on either side of the time-line. The “early side” will involve music by Hildegard of Bingen, and the present day will be represented by Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte.”
Thursday, November 7, Vivaldi, Venice, and The Four Seasons: This is the program that will be led by Avital. The program will mark the 400th anniversary of the publication of The Four Seasons. Vocal selections will be performed by soprano Estelí Gomez.
Thursday, December 12, A Bach Christmas: The candidate will be Ruben Valenzuela, who is founder and Artistic Director of the Bach Collegium San Diego. Due to the early date, the selections by Johann Sebastian Bach will be two cantatas for Advent. The other two works on the program will be by Christoph Graupner. The vocalist will be soprano Sherezade Panthaki.
Portrait of George Frideric Handel attributed to Balthasar Denner (public domain, from a Wikimedia Commons Web page)
Friday, March 7, Handel’s Alceste: The candidate will be Peter Whelan, who is Artistic Director of the Irish Baroque Orchestra and Artistic Partner of the Irish National Opera; and the program will be devoted entirely to George Frideric Handel’s HWV 45 music for the masque Alceste.
Friday, April 10, Tout de Suite: The final candidate will be Avi Stein, Associate Organist and Chorus Master for Trinity Wall Street and Artistic Director of the Helicon Foundation. As the title suggests, the program will survey dance music from the Baroque period. As might be expected, both Bach and Handel will be represented, along with Jean-Philippe Rameau and Jean-Féry Rebel.
No comments:
Post a Comment