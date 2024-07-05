Louis Armstrong in 1968: A Disappointment

Cover of the album begin discussed (courtesy of Crossover Media)
One week from today will see the release of an “Amazon Exclusive Edition;” or so it says on the Web page created for Louis In London, the album premiere of a performance by trumpeter and vocalist Louis Armstrong recorded live at the BBC on July 2, 1968. Armstrong played with his All Stars quintet of Tyree Glenn on trombone, clarinetist Joe Muranyi, Marty Napoleon on piano, bassist Buddy Catlett, and Danny Barcelona on drums. The album consists of thirteen tracks, beginning with “When It’s Sleepy Time Down South,” which Armstrong recorded in 1931, and advancing forward to selections from Broadway musicals Hello, Dolly! and Mame.
“For the record,” as they say, I have accumulated a generous collection of Armstrong albums, going all the way back to his days with King Oliver. The diversity of his repertoire was, to say the least, impressive; and he was as much of a showman as he was a musician. However, Armstrong’s health began to fail as he approached the age of 70; and his visit to London seems to have preceded the need for a break, during which he recuperated for about a year. This may explain why none of the tracks on Louis in London draw listener attention as compellingly as any of his earlier albums.
Why, then, was this album released? My guess is that the answer is the same one given by any mountain-climber: “Because it was there!” Be that as it may, I fear that the recording session does no justice to the rich scope of the Armstrong legacy. Louis in London is a prime example of how, where recorded performances are concerned, thoroughness is not always a virtue.
