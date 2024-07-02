Kulikova’s Fifth Omni Video in Los Angeles

Tomorrow morning the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will release its fifth video to be produced in association with The Romero Sessions presenting solo performances by guitarist Irina Kulikova. Those that read last week’s article know that the image at the beginning showed her full schedule, which means that they already know that this week’s offering will be one of the most familiar selections in the classical guitar repertoire. This is Francisco Tárrega’s “Recuerdos de las Alhambra.” Once again, the performance was filmed at Pepe Romero’s The Guitar Shop in Los Angeles, where Kulikova played one of his instruments (Guitar No. 274).
The Alhambra palace at dawn (photograph by Jebulon, made available under the Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication, from a Wikimedia Commons Web page)
It occurs to me that, while anyone interested in the guitar repertoire knows this music, they may not know how it was inspired. The Alhambra is, of course, located in Spain It is located in Andalusia, which is one of three autonomous communities in the country. Its Wikipedia page describes it as “one of the most famous monuments of Islamic architecture and one of the best-preserved palaces of the historic Islamic world.” After the Christian Reconquista in 1492, it became the Royal Court of Ferdinand and Isabella, the monarchs known to anyone that knows the history behind Columbus Day!
This video will be released tomorrow morning, Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. The YouTube Web page has already been created. The video was again captured by Gary and Jenny San Angel. Since this particular guitar is at Romero’s store, it is worth noting that it is available for purchase; and a Web page has been created for those interested.
