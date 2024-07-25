Jazz Chez Hanny: August, 2024

Once again, I have an opportunity to follow up on yesterday’s announcement of this Sunday’s Jazz Chez Hanny house concert to provide advance notice for next month. There will be two events in August, both of which will follow the current ground rules: What used to be a “recommended donation” is now required admission for $25, and both cash and checks will be accepted. All of that money will go to the musicians.
The events usually consist of two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and, as a result, reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations are placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners is always appreciated.
All performances begin at 4 p.m. on a Sunday afternoon. The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman. Next month’s offerings will be as follows:
August 11: Drummer Ron Vincent was a member of the Gerry Mulligan Quartet and the Re-Birth of the Cool Tentet from 1989 until Mr. Mulligan’s passing in 1996. He now has his own quartet, and they will present a tribute concert for Mulligan. The other members of his quartet will be saxophonist Rob Sudduth, Mike Olmos on trumpet, and pianist Ben Stolorow, all of whom are now based in the Bay Area.
Ian Carey and Kasey Knudsen in a performance on November 4, 2018 in the Joe Henderson Lab of the SFJAZZ Center (screen shot from the YouTube video)
August 25: Trumpeter and composer Ian Carey will lead a quintet. He will be joined by four leading jazz performers from the Bay Area. The front line will include saxophonist Kasey Knudsen, who is also a composer with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Jazz Composition from the Berklee College of Music. Carey and Knudsen will be joined by a second saxophonist, James Mahone. Adam Shulman, usually seen behind a piano keyboard, will be playing organ for this gig. Finally, the drummer will be Eric Garland, currently on the faculty at the Community Music Center.
