BARS to Begin New Season Late Next Week

Donald Lee, who will conduct BARS in the SFCM Concert Hall
One week from tomorrow the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) will host the first program in the new season of the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS). For those that do not yet know, this ensemble was launched in 2008 as “a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer identified (LGBTQ) musicians and composers toward the goal of broad crossover appeal and excellence in the performing arts.” The first half of the program will be devoted to two California premiere performances, and the intermission will be followed by more familiar music by Ludwig van Beethoven. The conductor will be Donald Lee III.
The two composers whose works will be premiered will be Damien Geter and Joel Thompson. The opening selection will be Geter’s “Sinfonia Americana.” He has described this music as an exploration of the “American Sound” with “a nod to Black American Culture.” It will be followed by “To Awaken the Sleeper,” a setting of texts by James Baldwin, which will be narrated by Michael Mohammed. The Beethoven symphony will be his Opus 67 in C minor, better known just as “the Fifth!”
The performance of this program will take one week from tonight (October 4) at 7:30 p.m. The venue will be the SFCM Concert Hall at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. BARS has created its own Web page for processing ticket sales.Ticket prices range between $43.50 and $12. The Web page includes a chart showing which seats are available at what prices.
