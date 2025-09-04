SF Phil to Begin New Season with Beethoven

Jessica Bejarano, Cordula Merks, Amos Yang, and John Wilson on the poster for the first SF Phil concert of the new season (from the City Box Office Web page)
The San Francisco Philharmonic (SF Phil) will begin its 2025–2026 season with a program consisting entirely of three compositions by Ludwig van Beethoven. As might be expected, this will be an overture-concerto-symphony program. The overture will be Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 72, the final overture he prepared for his Fidelio opera. The concerto will be Opus 56, the “triple” concerto in C major. The soloists will be violinist Cordula Merks, Amos Yang on cello, and piano John Wilson. The concluding symphony will be the composer’s most familiar, the fifth (Opus 67) in C minor. The conductor will be Music Director Jessica Bejarano.
Tickets are currently available through a City Box Office Web page. The ticket price is $30; and, on the basis of what I saw on that page, it appears that seating will be open, rather than reserved. The performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 4.
