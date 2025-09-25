Noe Music to Begin Season with Wind Octet

If regular readers do not already know by now, I have to confess that keeping up with Noe Music events is, in the immortal words of Ira Gershwin, “a sometime thing.” Indeed, the only way I was able to find out about the first concert of the new season was when I encountered it on a Groupmuse Web page. To be fair, however, that is probably the most useful Web page for those interested in attending the performance, particularly since the site monitors how many tickets are still available.
The eight members of the American Wind Soloists (from the Classical Voice Web page for this event)
The performers for this occasion will be the American Wind Soloists. This is basically a “double quartet” of performers on oboe (James Austin Smith and Kemp Jernigan), clarinet (Alan Kay and Alicia Lee), bassoon (Gina Cuffari and Eleni Katz), and horn (David Byrd-Marrow and Eric Reed). Smith is the curator of the ensemble.
This happens to be the instrumentation for the first work on the program, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 375 serenade (called “divertimento” by Noe Music) in E-flat major. The program will then conclude of a suite extracted from the music of Bedřich Smetana’s opera The Bartered Bride. Between these two selections will be Ruth Gipps’ wind octet, her Opus 65, composed 1983.
Those familiar with Noe Music probably know that most performances take place on a Sunday afternoon, beginning at 4 p.m. In this case the date will be first Sunday of next month, October 5. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. When purchased through the Groupmuse Web page, the fee will be $20 with a discounted rate of $10 for “Supermusers.” Alcoholic drinks will be provided, which means that attendees should not bring their own drinks. Groupmuse has classified this as a “Kid-friendly event,” and the venue is wheelchair accessible. Ticket sales through Groupmuse will close at noon on Saturday, October 4. As of this writing, 26 of 30 tickets are available.
