Primavera to Return for Another Cadillac Gig

Lena Johnson, Jeff McNish, Bob Blankenship, and Dave Casini at last year’s Cadillac performance (screen shot from the Vimeo video of that concert)
This coming Friday, the Primavera Latin Jazz Band will make its next visit to the Cadillac Hotel. This is a group that makes regular appearances, but not always at the same time of the year. Last year they gave a November performance for an early start on the Holiday Spirit. This year they will mark the beginning of a new concert season this coming Friday. Once again the group will be led from the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano in the lobby by Lena Johnson. Dave Casini will “respond” to the “call” of her chromatic keyboard work with his vibraphone performance. Rhythm will again be provided by Jeff McNish on bass; and Bob Blankenship will also return, performing on both congas and his drum kit.
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 19. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
