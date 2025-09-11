Ian Scarfe to Livestream Recital from Living Room

Those that follow this site regularly know that this has been a relatively busy month for Ian Scarfe. It should therefore be no surprise that his final performance this month will be livestreamed from his living room! The title of the program will be Canticle of Saint Francis: Piano Music inspired by the Natural World, and the repertoire will take the audience from morning to night. However, it will be almost the same one that he prepared for the recital that he will be giving at the Century Club on September 21, entitled Harmonies, Sonorities, and Birdsong! The “revised version will be as follows:
Peter Nicolai Arbo’s illustration of Peer Gynt for Peter Christen Asbjørnsen's book Norske Folke og Huldre-Eventyr (from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
The program will open with Edvard Grieg’s keyboard version of the “Morning,” originally composed as music for a performance of Henrik Ibsen’s play Peer Gynt. This will be followed by selected nocturnes by Frédéric Chopin and the nocturne in G-flat major composed by Ottorino Respighi. The next selection will be Franz Liszt’s S. 175/1, “St. Francis of Assisi's sermon to the birds,” the first of the two pieces in his Deux Légendes collection. The second half of the program will begin with one of the movements from Olivier Messiaen’s Vingt Regards sur l’Enfant-Jésus, the “Regard de la Vierge,” which reflects on Mary’s experience of the Annunciation. There will then be a final avian appearance in Amy Beach’s Opus 92, “A Hermit Thrush at Eve.”
This performance will take place online through Zoom. It will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 23. Registration will be required for those wishing to attend. Zoom has created the registration Web page for this event. Donations will be welcome at the suggested amount of $20. For those that prefer to attend a “physical” performance, one will take place in the Mission at the Mission Dolores Basilica at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 12. The Basilica is located at 3321 16th Street.
