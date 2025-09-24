California Bach Society: Split-Choir Repertoire

Nate Widelitz, the new California Bach Society Artistic Director
Early next month the California Bach Society will begin its 2025–2026 season. This will mark the arrival of a new Artistic Director, Nate Widelitz. It will also be the month in which he receives his degree of Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting, which he is completing at Yale University.
The full title of his first program will be Cori Spezzati: The Spatial Art of Split-Choir Sound. The one composition by Johann Sebastian Bach on the program will be the BWV 225 motet “Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied” (sing unto the Lord a new song). This is a three-movement composition scored for double-choir (eight voices divided into two four-part choirs). Three composers have been selected for the remaining works on the program:
- Adrian Willaert: “In convertendo,” an eight-voice setting of Psalm 125
- Dominique Phinot: “Lamentations” for eight voices in two groups of four
- Heinrich Schütz: Psalm 98: “Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied” (SWV 35)
As in the past, the San Francisco performance of this program will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 3. A Web page has been created for all information about ticketing, including season subscriptions as well as individual performances. The basic price for a single ticket is $35; but, as can be expected, there are several alternatives for discounts. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Because this is the first event of the season, the Web page also includes the purchase of four-concert subscriptions, whose standard price is $125. The page also allows for donations.
