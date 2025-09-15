Noontime Concerts to Host Solo Guitar Recital

Mak Grgić jumping for joy with his instrument (from the Noontime Concerts Web page for the recital he has planned)
It has been almost half a year since I wrote a preview for a recital presented by Noontime Concerts™ in Old St. Mary’s Cathedral on the south side of Chinatown. However, this one is likely to attract the attention of those that enjoy solo guitar performances. The soloist will be Slovenian classical guitarist Mak Grgić. He will acknowledge his “roots” (as such) with settings of three Macedonian pieces composed by Miroslav Tadić and three Slovenian folk songs arranged by Leon Firšt. With a nod to the more traditional repertoire, he will begin the program with his own arrangement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1001 solo violin sonata in G minor.
Like all events in the Noontime Concerts series, the performance will take place in the sanctuary of Old Saint Mary’s beginning at 12:30 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday), September 16. The cathedral is located at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, but this concert series relies heavily on donations to continue offering its weekly programs.
