The Bleeding Edge: 9/1/2025

September marks the beginning of a new concert season, and things will get off to a running start shortly after today’s holiday. There are five events to report for this week taking place at four venues, all of which are likely to be familiar to most (if not all) readers. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, September 3, 6:30 p.m., 836M Gallery: It has been over a year since this site has written about a performance about this venue. That was when it hosted the performance of Sahba Aminikia’s multimedia adaptation of The Language of the Birds. This week it will present its second Creative Lab in partnership with the Kronos Performing Arts Association. Experimental sound artist Victoria Shen will perform with the Kronos Quartet, whose members are violinists David Harrington and Gabriela Díaz, Ayane Kozasa on viola, and cellist Paul Wiancko. According to the BayImproviser Web page, this will be a rehearsal for an upcoming performance to be presented in Berkeley by Cal Performances. For those unfamiliar with the venue, the gallery is located in North Beach at 836 Montgomery Street, roughly halfway between Jackson Street and Pacific Avenue.
Friday, September 5, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The Actual Trio is based in Berkeley (which explains why it has not previously appeared on this site). It is led by guitarist John Schott, performing with Dan Seamans on bass and drummer John Hanes. The program will probably feature tracks from Spires, their third CD to be released. The title refers to a suite of pieces inspired by the Watts Towers, one of the most fascinating venues in Los Angeles. For those that do not yet know, the venue is a bookstore located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street.
Saturday, September 6, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be an album release event for Karl Evangelista’s latest release on 577 Records. He has reconvened his Apura ensemble to record an album on 577 Records entitled Bukas. Evangelista is both composer and guitarist, leading a sextet with his wife Rei Scampavia on keyboards, saxophonists Lewis Jordan and Francis Wong, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and drummer Donald Robinson. There will also be an appearance by legendary drummer Andrew Cyrille. The venue will remain at 653 Chenery Street!
Bassist Harold Carr on the “poster” Web page for his visit to the Center for New Music
Sunday, September 7, 2 p.m., Center for New Music: This will be another album release concert, this time by bassist Harold Carr. Carr has had a diversely rich career as a side-person, performing with Lightnin’ Hopkins, Bobby McFerrin, Crystal Gayle, and Steve Lacy. As leader he will be joined by Andrew Voigt doubling between saxophone and flute, saxophonist Bruce Ackley, Flavia Cervino-Wood on violin, and pianist Derek Coombs. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, just north of Market Street.
Monday, September 8, 7 p.m., SFJAZZ Center: Some readers may have been aware that I tend to shy away from the SFJAZZ Center. However, on this particular occasion, saxophonist Kasey Knudsen will lead a free jam session for all Bay Area musicians to participate. Knudsen will be responsible for curating the repertoire and serving as Music Director. While there is no charge for admission, space will be limited. The venue is located at 201 Franklin Street on the northwest corner of Fell Street.
