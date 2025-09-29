The Bleeding Edge: 9/29/2025

October will get off to a relatively quiet start. Friday will see two events, each at a different bookstore, and the month will begin at The Knockout. Details are as follows:
Wednesday, October 1, 9 p.m., The Knockout: The next event at this venue will present three sets, each with its own “bleeding edge” motivation. YaM is the duo of guitarist Alex Yeung with Adam McClure on drums. They described their own innovative genre as “SF avant fusion.” More familiar to readers will be the appearance of Grex, currently led jointly by Karl Evangelista on guitar and vocalist Rei Scampavia. They will be joined by drummer Robert Lopez for a trio performance. The final events will be by the Inner Ear Brigade, which defines itself as a “might prog ensemble.” Vocalist Madeline Tasquin will join Joshua Marshall on saxophone on the front line. Rhythm will be provided by Stephen Wright on bass, keyboardist Evelyn Davis, and Time Row on drums. Admission will be $10. The venue is located in Bernal Heights at 3223 Mission Street, one block south of Cesar Chavez Street.
The “digital cover” of Harold Carr’s digital album Jungo (from the Bandcamp Web page for the album)
Friday, October 3, 6 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Bassist Harold Carr will perform music from Jungo the album he released at the beginning of this month. This was a quartet album, with violinist Flavia Cerviño-Wood on the front line. Rhythm was provided by pianist Derek Coombs. For this week’s performance the front-line will be expanded to include two wind players, Andrew Voigt, alternating between saxophone and flute, and clarinetist Bruce Ackley. For those that do not yet know, the venue is a bookstore located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street.
Friday, October 3, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week there will be a solo performance by violinist Lucien Balmer. He has been experimenting with a genre that synthesizes the classical genres from both Europe and India. For those that do not yet know, the venue is a bookstore located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street.
No comments:
Post a Comment