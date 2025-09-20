Choices for November 14, 2025

As of this writing, the first time that a choice will have to be made will be in a little less than two months’ time. As seen above, the date will be November 14, when four performances will be taking place simultaneously. The good news is that the first of those events will have two subsequent performances on the following days; but the other three will be one-time-only offerings. One of them, the performance by the Modigliani Quartet, was included in the summary of San Francisco Performances events, which appeared on this site about a month ago. Specifics for the other three are as follows.
Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 16, 2 p.m., ODC Theater: As in the past, Ars Minerva will revive a long-overlooked opera from the past. Previous productions have presented operas from the seventeenth century, but this year Director Céline Ricci is taking a “great leap forward,” presenting Ercole Amante (Hercules in love), which was composed by Antonia Bembo in 1707! The good news is that this opera has not been overlooked by Wikipedia, where it has earned its own Web page (which cites Ars Minerva as presenting its first staged performance).
The ODC Theater is located in the Mission at 3153 17th Street on the southwest corner of Shotwell Street. Ticket prices are $125 and $80. Students will be admitted for $25. All tickets may be purchased through a single ODC Web page with hyperlinks for each of the three dates. The Box Office can also be reached through electronic mail at boxoffice@odc.dance, and the telephone number is 415-549-8534.
Pianist Tanya Gabrielian (from her Old First Concerts Web page)
Friday, November 14, 8 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: Pianist Tanya Gabrielian will perform a solo recital. Her program will be framed by the nineteenth century with a contemporary work by a San Francisco-based composer in the middle. That composer will be Sahba Aminikia, and Gabrielian will play his “Lullaby.” The program will begin with Robert Schumann’s Opus 15 Kinderszenen (scenes from childhood) set of thirteen short pieces. The final work will be Alfred Cortot’s solo piano transcription of César Franck’s A major sonata for violin and piano.
As usual, this offering will be “hybrid,” allowing both live streaming and seating in Old First at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue. General admission tickets continue to be sold for $30, with reduced rates for seniors, students, and children age twelve and under. The Web page for this event enables both ticket purchases and the hyperlink for the live stream.
Friday, November 14, 8 p.m., Swedish American Hall: The Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale will present its first Philharmonia Sessions program. This will be a solo lute performance by Thomas Dunford. His repertoire is surprisingly broad, since the program he has prepared will span from the Baroque period to the music of The Beatles. The venue is located at 2174 Market Street, roughly halfway between Van Ness Avenue and Castro Street. Ticket prices (including fees) will be $65.05 for General Admission and $85.05 for Premium General Admission. A Web page has been created for online purchases.
