SFCA Announces 2025–2026 Season

Many readers are probably aware that my articles about San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA), led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon, tend to be a “sometime thing.” Fortunately, a little over a week ago, I received a dispatch accounting for the three programs that will be performed over the course of this season. Program details have not yet been released; but there will be the usual offerings of new works by both the Composer-in-Residence (Max Marcus) and the Composer-Not-in-Residence (Perter Hilliard).
Venues will alternate over the course of the season. The first and last concerts will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. The “middle” program will be held at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street. All of the performances will take place on a Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. General admission at the door will be $35 with a $30 rate for seniors and $15 for those under the age of 30. There is no “subscription rate;” but all hyperlinks for individual concert performances are now available on the SFCA Web page that summarizes the three concerts. Program specifics have not yet been released, but here is a brief overview of what each of the programs will offer.
The “season appropriate” poster for the December concert (from the Web page for purchasing tickets)
December 14: This will be a “seasonal” program, entitled Mystery, Magi, and Mittens. Works by both Marcus and Hilliard will be included. As might be expected, the earliest music on the program will be by Johann Sebastian Bach. The other living composers on the program will be American jazz musician Roger Dawson and Norwegian Trond Kverno, who specializes in church music.
March 15: The title of this program will be L’Chaim! A Celebration of Life. As might be guessed, the selections will draw upon music from the Jewish tradition on a global scale. That means that the most familiar composer on the program will be Felix Mendelssohn. However, at the other end of the time-line (so to speak), there will be world premiere offerings by both Marcus and Hilliard.
May 31: The season will conclude with a program entitled Love, Lost and Found. The winning work in the New Voices competition will be featured. The full scope of the program will go all the way back to the Renaissance with music by the Spanish priest Sebastián de Vivanco. More familiar composers will include Claudio Monteverdi, César Franck, and Samuel Barber.
