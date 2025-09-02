Center for New Music: September, 2025

The first concert of this month at the Center for New Music was actually reported in yesterday’s Bleeding Edge article. This is the album release concert for bassist Harold Carr, which will take place at 2 p.m. this coming Sunday. This will be the first of five performances scheduled throughout the course of the month. As usual, one of those events will be the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event. This will be followed by another album release concert, a solo guitar recital, and a performance by the Simple Excesses Quartet. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the below dates is hyperlinked to an event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Sunday, September 7, 2 p.m.: This is the album release concert reported yesterday.
Saturday, September 13, noon: This month’s G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S will celebrate 25 years of sculpting soundscapes. As usual, this is the monthly opportunity to listen to “bleeding edge” music while enjoying freshly made pancakes. As was the case last month, there will be five sets. One of these will be a solo performance from Kyle Bruckman, who commands a generous share of instruments in the wind family. The remaining sets have the usual “bleeding edge” eccentricities as follows:
- Medicine Cabinet (Sac)
- Voicehandler
- Dominic Cramp
- Lime Eyelid
Also as was the case last month, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for C4NM members and students.
Elizabeth A. Baker’s self-portrait (from the biography page on her Web site)
Sunday, September 14, 7:30 p.m.: Flutist Meerenai Shim is based in the South Bay. Her solo recital will be another release concert, this time for the album entitled The Audacity. The most familiar work on the program will probably be Steve Reich’s “Vermont Counterpoint.” There will also be a performance of “Whispers on the Wind,” whose composer prefers to be known as The Honourable Elizabeth A. Baker. Finally, there will be world premiere performances of works by Brent Miller and Janice Misurell-Mitchell.
Saturday, September 20, 8 p.m.: Guitarist Alex Heigl will perform his own original compositions; he will augment the program with “California Gold: Northern California Folk Music from the Thirties,” a collection of recordings and historical images from the Library of Congress.
Sunday, September 28, 8 p.m.: The repertoire for the Simple Excesses Quartet is described as “a bold blend of classical chamber music, jazz, free jazz, and experimental sound.” Pianist Motoko Honda serves as the composer for the group. Cory Wright plays a diversity of woodwind instruments, and rhythm is provided by drummer Jordan Glenn and Matt Small on bass.
