One Found Sound Announces Thirteenth Season

I seem to have missed the boat when I failed to provide a season preview for One Found Sound around this time last year. As a result, my first article about the season was the announcement of last year’s annual holiday celebration program in December. However, today’s electronic mail brought a full account of the new season (which, as can be seen above, is the thirteenth). As usual, it will begin with the annual Holiday Pop Rox! program, followed by three concert performances during 2026.
The remainder of the season will be divided between two different venues. As usual, the season will conclude with the annual fundraising gala, which will be preceded by two full-length concert programs, each at a different venue. Ticketing is not yet available, but both the dates and the programs have been finalized. As in the past a Web page has been created, summarizing the plans for the season; and it will be updated as further information is provided. All performances will begin at 8 p.m., and available program information is as follows:
Wednesday, December 10, St. Joseph’s Arts Society, Holiday Pop Rox!: This year the first concert of the season will be the annual holiday celebration. Once again Jesse Barrett will host an evening of favorite holiday tunes. Former Drag Queen of the Year Nicki J. will make a return appearance. Vocals will be provided by Melinda Campero.
Saturday, February 7, Heron Arts, SUPERNATURAL: This will be a program of four compositions inspired by the natural and the otherworldly. The program will be framed by two “natural” venues, beginning with the Dumbarton Oaks estate building in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., which inspired Igor Stravinsky to compose his Concerto in E-flat for chamber orchestra. The concluding selection will be Felix Mendelssohn’s Op. Posth. 90, his fourth symphony in A major, known as his “Italian” symphony. These “natural” compositions will frame two more “otherworldly” offerings, “Wings” by Darian Donovan Thomas and Missy Mazzoli’s “Violent, Violent Sea.”
Saturday, April 11, St. Joseph’s Arts Society, MERCURIAL: This will be a “high energy” program. It will feature the work of the 2025 Emerging Composer Award Winner, a piece entitled “When Cherry Blossoms Burned” by Aidan De Guzman. This will be coupled by an earlier instance of pyromania in music, Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken I:59 symphony in A major, given the name “Fire.” These somewhat dark compositions will be preceded by the opening selection, “Fate Now Conquers” by Carlos Simon. The program will conclude with a bit of relief provided by one of Ludwig van Beethoven’s more upbeat symphonies, his Opus 60 in B-flat major.
Thursday, May 21, Heron Arts, Divas Live!: The season will conclude with the annual gala, and it will celebrate music associated with vocal and instrumental divas from the seventeenth century to the immediate present.
