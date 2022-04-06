Beyond SFS Subscriptions: April, 2022

This month San Francisco Symphony (SFS) performances will be supplemented with four recitals by visiting artists. Two of these will be in the Great Performers Series, and the other two will be in the new Spotlight Series. All of the performances will take place in Davies Symphony Hall, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Specifics, in “order of appearance,” are as follows:
Wednesday, April 13: The first Spotlight offering will be the debut of violinist Randall Goosby. Readers may recall that Decca released Goosby’s debut album, entitled Roots, in June of last year. The first two works on the program will be taken from that album, a three-movement suite by William Grant Still and the sonatina in G major by Antonín Dvořák. Goosby will conclude the program with Edvard Grieg’s Opus 45 (third) violin sonata. As on his recording, he will be accompanied at the piano by Zhu Wang.
Tickets may be purchased through the hyperlink attached to the date. Only a limited number of tickets are available with prices between $30 and $60. They may also be purchased by calling the SFS Box Office at 415-864-6000. Davies Symphony Hall is located at 201 Van Ness Avenue; and the main entrance is the Box Office lobby on Grove Street, about half a block to the west of Van Ness Avenue.
Monday, April 18: The first Great Performers concert will be the rescheduled An Evening with Itzhak Perlman. This performance was originally planned for this past January, but Perlman’s West Coast tour was altered due to the surge in the Omicron variant. Note that this is not a recital. Rather, it is a multi-media program, which interweaves storytelling by Perlman alongside personal photos, clips pulled from the Grammy-nominated Itzhak documentary, and music making. In that last capacity, Perlman will be joined by longtime pianist and friend, Rohan De Silva.
For those currently holding tickets, those tickets will be valid for entry on the rescheduled date; and there will be no changes in seat locations. Tickets are available at prices from $30 to $350.
Wednesday, April 20: The second Spotlight offering will present the debut of violinist Noa Wildschut. The program will feature “Sarasvati,” which Joey Roukens composed for both Wildschut and her accompanist, pianist Elisabeth Brauß. The more familiar works on her program will be Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 304 violin sonata in E minor and Maurice Ravel’s second violin sonata. The program will conclude with the four pieces that Paul Schoenfield calls “Souvenirs.”
Tickets are available at prices between $30 and $60.
Sunday, April 24: Following her San Francisco Performances recital debut almost exactly a month ago, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason will make her Davies debut in a duo performance with her brother, the cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason. Their program will consist of four cello sonatas. The composers, in “order of appearance,” will be as follows: Frank Bridge, Benjamin Britten, Karen Khachaturian, and Dmitri Shostakovich.
Tickets are available at prices between $20 and $98.
