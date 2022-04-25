Change of Vocalist at Wednesday’s Schwabacher

Due to illness, baritone Timothy Murray will not be able to perform as one of the three vocalists in this Wednesday’s Schwabacher Recital Series concert. He will be replaced by soprano Anne-Marie MacIntosh. The other two vocalists will still be soprano Elisa Sunshine and bass Stefan Egerstrom. The pianist will still be Andrew King. Egerstrom will still sing the selection of seven art songs composed by Jean Sibelius during different periods in his life, all to be sung in Finnish; and, in the second half of the program, he will sing Cyril Scott’s arrangement of the English folk song “Lord Randall.” Sunshine will still sing Try Me, Good King, a song cycle by Libby Larsen consisting of five songs, each named after a wife of the English King Henry VIII: Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, and Catherine Howard. Her contribution to the second half of the program will be three songs by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Macintosh will begin the program with Franz Liszt’s setting of the poem “Die Loreley;” and, in the second half of the program, she will sing the four songs that Claude Debussy collection as Chansons de jeunesse (songs of youth).
This program will still begin at 7:30 p.m. on the evening of Wednesday, April 27. Like the first two offerings, the performance will take place in the Taube Atrium Theater, part of the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera, which is located in the Veterans Building (on the fourth floor) at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. General admission will be $30. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an event page on the San Francisco Opera Web site. Note that it is possible to select the option of Wheelchair Accessible seats. In addition, subject to availability, student rush tickets will go on sale at 7 p.m. at the reduced rate of $15. There is a limit of two tickets per person, and valid identification must be shown.
