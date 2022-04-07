Headboggle to Hold Virtual Tour for New Album

from the Headboggle Facebook page
This Saturday Headboggle (Derek Gedalecia) will launch a ten-day virtual tour in support of his new LP on Ratskin Records, Digital Digital Analog. Every night of the tour will take place in a different “virtual city,” where Headboggle will be joined by three or four artists. All of the performances will be available for viewing through the RATSKIN RECORDS Official Web page on YouTube. As of this writing, video links have been created for April 9, 11, and 12.
The “San Francisco performance” will take place on Saturday, April 16, beginning at 6 p.m. The hyperlink to the video stream has not yet been created, but it should be available about a week from today. This will be a four-set program with Headboggle taking the final set. The first three sets of the program will be performed by Sharkiface, Maya Songbird, and Malocculsion (sic). There will be no charge for admission. However, donations are suggested for $5 to $15. Donations may be processed through a Ratskin Records Web page.
