The Lab: April, 2022

As was the case last month, The Lab will be offering three concerts, each with its own approach to making music. This month, however, one of those approaches will involve the full force of a major pipe organ, meaning that the performance with have to be at a venue that provides suitable resources. That venue will be Grace Cathedral, which is located at the top of Nob Hill at 1100 California Street. The other two performances will take place on the familiar turf of The Lab itself, located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. Mask and proof of vaccination will be required at both venues.
For those unfamiliar with the venue, The Lab is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. The location is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Doors open half an hour before the concert is scheduled to begin; and, back before the pandemic, it was usually the case that a long line had accumulated prior to the opening. (This will also be the case for the performance at Grace.) Specific information, including when the performance begins and a hyperlink to the event page that provides both background material and hyperlinks for ticket purchases, is as follows:
Sunday, April 10, 6:30 p.m.: This will be the organ recital at Grace. The organist, Kali Malone, has composed a collection of compositions for pipe organ entitled The Sacrificial Code. Each of those compositions guides the listener through an almost trance-inducing process where one becomes vulnerable receptors for every slight movement, where every miniature shift in sound becomes magnified through stillness. In addition, she will be joined by organist Stephen O’Malley in the performance of several four-hand compositions for the organ.
Sunday, April 17, 8 p.m.: Experimental Japanese sound artist ASUNA has created an environment entitled 100 Keyboards. He will manipular the keyboards of 100 toy pianos to create the sonic version of a moiré pattern through subtle variations of sound interference and resonance. Listeners will be invited to experience these patters by moving about in the space in which the toy pianos have been deployed.
Friday, April 29, 8 p.m.: This program will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Touch, the imprint and publisher that was launched in London in 1982. Since its founding, Touch has created audio-visual productions and live events that combine innovation with a level of care and attention that has made it the most enduring of any independent arts organization of its time. Two visiting artists will contribute to the celebration, Bana Haffar, who plays bass and electronic instruments and collects field recordings, and Patrick Shiroishi, a multi-instrumentals and composer, who works primarily on saxophone.
