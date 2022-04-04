The Bleeding Edge: 4/4/2022

Last week this column cited two concerts, one of which had been previously announced. This week there will be three such concerts; and, once again, one of them was already announced, albeit back in February. That was when the Old First Concerts (O1C) events for this month were itemized on this site. This Sunday afternoon (at 4 p.m.), O1C will present The Emergent Piano, a solo recital by Motoko Honda, which will included compositions and improvisational works, some of which will involve prepared piano and the use of a network or electrified pickups. Specifics for the other two events are as follows:
Thursday, April 7, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: As usual, this will be a four-set evening; and the ordering is not clear. One of the sets will feature the Las Sucias duo of Danishta Rivero and Alexandra Buschman, both of whom contribute compositions to their repertoire. MSHR was established as an art collective in 2011 by Brenna Murphy and Birch Cooper; and, in their words, performance involves “live improvisation integrating material interface and generative systems through a formalist approach.” bran(...)pos is the ongoing audio-visual-performance-noise-musique-brain-bend of Jake Rodriguez, who is based in San Francisco. (The name of the group should be familiar to those following Bleeding Edge activities.) The remaining set will be taken by Juli Litman-Cleper’s Shatter Pattern, whose performances involve sound, dance, costumed computation, and visualization.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Wednesday, April 8, 7:30 p.m., Canessa Gallery: According to my records, this will be the first time that the Canessa Gallery has hosted a performance since June of last year. The venue is located at 708 Montgomery Street on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. As in the past, the evening will present three sets. READY BOX is the duo of saxophonist Phillip Greenlief performing with Thomas Dimuzio, who describes himself as: “Composer, collaborator, experimental electronic musician, multi-instrumentalist, improvisor, sound designer and mastering engineer.” They will be followed by the trio of Alex Abalos, Kal Spelletich, and Bryan Day, each of whom has developed a personal approach sound arts. The remaining set will be a solo performance by multi-instrumentalist and composer Jord Liu, classically trained but also at home in the jazz genre.
Doors open at 6 p.m. No information about the price of admission has been announced, but in the past it has involved a sliding scale between $5 and $20. Those arriving early will be able to check out interactive art pieces by Liu and Day, as well as other works by Doug Thistlewolf, Sydney Parcell, Osman Koç, and Sam Haynor.
