Sean Jones to Honor Dizzy Gillespe

This month jazz trumpeter Sean Jones will wrap up the San Francisco Performances (SFP) Great Artists and Ensembles Series with a program entitled Dizzy Spells. This program will use the music of jazz trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie to frame a multi-disciplinary program exploring the cultural and spiritual dilemmas within the African diaspora. Gillespie was an impressively diverse musician, one of the “founding fathers” of bebop but equally prodigious in other jazz styles, particularly those with Latin influences. Jones will lead a combo, whose other members will be Alex Brown on piano, Kriss Funn on bass, and Mark Whitfield, Jr. on drums. They will be joined by two additional performers, turntablist Wendel Patrick and tap dancer Brinae Ali, who is also a vocalist and a flutist.
This concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. This venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Ticket prices are $65 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $55 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $45 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony); and they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. As available, single tickets will be sold at the door with a 50% discount for students and a 20% discount for seniors. Single tickets may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545.
