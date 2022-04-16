Vidovic to Conclude Dynamite Guitars Series

Guitarist Ana Vidovic (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
Regular readers probably know by now that the next recital in the Dynamite Guitars concert series produced by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will take place tonight, presenting the return of Yamandu Costa, joined this time by Richard Scofano on bandoneon. Exactly one week later the series will conclude with another familiar Dynamite Guitars artist, Ana Vidovic. Program details have not yet been announced. However, the composers have been identified. Since the program has not been finalized, they can be enumerated in alphabetical order: Isaac Albéniz, Johann Sebastian Bach, Agustín Barrios (Mangoré), Leo Brouwer, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Fernando Sor, Domenico Scarlatti. and Francisco Tárrega.
This performance will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. The church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street. All tickets are being sold for $55. K-12 students will be admitted for free. Seating will be general admission. Tickets may be purchased in advance online from a City Box Office event page. Well-fitted masks will be required for all guests while inside the venue.
No comments:
Post a Comment