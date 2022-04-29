Resonance Project to Host Benefit for Ukraine

In a little over a week’s time, The Resonance Project, founded by organist Jonathan Dimmock, will present a benefit concert for the people of Ukraine entitled Concert of Compassion. This will be a fundraising event, which Dimmock is producing along with Lukáš Janata. The program will present an array of international classical music talent. Participants will include renowned mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, award-winning composer and pianist Jake Heggie, musicians from the San Francisco Symphony, members of the Artists’ Vocal Ensemble, The Bay Brass, Orthodox Bells authority Victor Avdienko, Ukrainian soprano Alina Ilchuk, baritone Eugene Brancoveanu, and bass Matt Boehler.
The program has not yet been finalized. However, the primary focus will be on Ukrainian composers including Vasyl Barvinsky, Dmitri Bortniansky, Lesia Dychko, Mykola Lysenko, Maxim Shalygin, Valentin Silvestrov, Myroslav Skoryk, and Vladimir Zubitsky. The program will also include works by Mark Adamo, Sam Adams, Samuel Barber, Claude Debussy, Victoria Fraser, Morten Lauridsen, Missy Mazzoli, Francis Poulenc, and Michael Tilson Thomas. There will also be remarks by the Ukrainian Consul-General to San Francisco, Mr. Dmytro Kushneruk, along with other dignitaries. There will also be a Welcome Greeting from Rabbi Jessica Zimmerman-Graf on behalf of Congregation Sherith Israel, which will host the event. For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is the synagogue located between Japantown and Pacific Heights at 2266 California Street on the northeast corner of Webster Street.
The concert is planned to last for 90 minutes. Following the performance, there will be a complementary reception and exhibition showcasing 60 contemporary Ukrainian works of art courtesy of noted art collection Alex Miretsky. Ticketing for this event is being handled through an Eventbrite Web page. Prime seating in the front of the “orchestra” level and the center of the balcony will be available for $100. Seats in the center of the orchestra and the rear of the center balcony will cost $75. $50 will provide orchestra seats on the side and the rear of the center and on the sides of the balcony. Rear orchestra side seats with a somewhat obstructed view will be available for $40. 100% of the proceeds will go to charity.
