East to Meet West at Bird & Beckett

Usually, this site tends to dwell on the more adventurous side of jazz performed at Bird & Beckett Books and Records. However, at the end of this week, there will be a “mini-tour,” visiting three venues in the Bay Area, entitled East Meets West. This will be a quartet gig of a more “straight ahead” approach to jazz.
Vocalist Roberta Donnay (photograph by Eddy Bee Images, courtesy of Bird & Beckett)
The title refers to the fact that half of the quartet is based here in the Bay Area, while the other half will be visiting from New York. The local artists will be vocalist Roberta Donnay, who will lead the group, and pianist Keith Saunders. The visitors will be bassist Harvie S and guitarist Roni Ben-Hur.
Doors will open at 6:50 p.m for a 7 p.m. show. (There will be another show at 9 p.m., for which separate tickets will be required.) While the performance will be based in the Bird & Beckett shop, it will also be live-streamed to the Bird & Beckett sites on both YouTube and Facebook. For those planning to visit, the shop is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni.
Admission will be $20 in cash for the cover charge. There is also a donations Web page for those watching the live-stream. Given that only a limited number of people will be admitted, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry, and masks will be necessary in the shop. Those holding reservations must claim them by 7 p.m. After that anyone waiting for a seat will be allowed to take what is available.
